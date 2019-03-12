Google changes name of Blue Slide Park to include Mac Miller's name

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh park with a blue slide was the namesake for Mac Miller's debut album, synonymous with the local rapper's success and now Google agrees.
If you search for "Blue Slide Park," the search engine takes you to "Mac Miller's Blue Slide Park."
The playground that is part of Frick Park was the site of a large vigil for the rapper after he died last year.
Miller, 26, died of a drug overdose in his California home last September.
The Point Breeze native was a popular artist in the hip-hop community who often supported his hometown through his music.
A former student at Taylor-Alderdice High School, Miller was a proud Pittsburgher who never forgot where he came from, often talking about home in his songs and naming his debut album "Blue Slide Park."
