  'Miss u,' Ariana Grande tweets on Mac Miller's birthday

    PITTSBURGH - Ariana Grande remembered Mac Miller with a simple tweet Saturday, which would have been the late rapper’s 27th birthday.

    “Miss u,” Grande posted, seemingly in reference to her ex-boyfriend.

    Twitter users replied to Grande’s tweet with messages of support, including photos of the “Thank U, Next” singer with Miller.

    Miller, a native of Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, died in September of a drug overdose at his home in California.

    Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground in Frick Park where he played as a child.

    Miller’s first Grammy nomination came after his death. His album “Swimming” is up for best rap album.

