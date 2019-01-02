  • Mac Miller's charity foundation approaching $1M mark

    PITTSBURGH - Mac Miller's charity foundation, The Mac Miller Circles Fund, is approaching the million-dollar mark.

    The money raised will help Pittsburgh’s children.

    Donations have been pouring in since the rapper's death last year - nearly $700,000 so far, TMZ reported.

    Officials said the money will be used to provide programs and opportunities to underserved youth in the Pittsburgh area.

    Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26. 

    His death has been ruled an accident. 

    Miller grew up in Point Breeze. He named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child.

    Miller earned his first-ever Grammy nomination for best rap album for "Swimming," his most recent album released just before his death. 

     
     

