PITTSBURGH - Graffiti spray-painted on steps outside a home in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood has police working to track down the group of men responsible.
The Nov. 10 vandalism was captured on surveillance video, which shows at least five men near the home on Ruth Street. Some of them sprayed red and white paint while others stood watch for anyone passing by.
Neighbors said they are fed up with people damaging their cars and property, but they are grateful people in the community are staying vigilant and sharing their home surveillance videos.
“People that are responsible should step up, realize this is a crime. Don’t do something like that. You wouldn’t want it done to your mother, so please stop in this neighborhood,” Liz Deighan, of Mount Washington, said.
