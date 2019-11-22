PITTSBURGH - Many of the stories we bring you on a daily basis here at WPXI are clear cut. They're right or wrong. But this one had us here in the newsroom debating and even questioning ourselves. It's one of those rare instances where you see both sides.
Ken Moore is a registered sex offender but never thought that would keep him from seeing the birth of his third child.
Moore, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in 2017 served 49 days in jail and was released on probation. He must register as a sex offender for 25 years, and he's not allowed to have unsupervised visits with his children.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Moore shares his story, and Target 11 investigator Rick Earle explains what happened from the hospital's perspective.
But now, we want to know -- Should a sex offender be allowed in the hospital to see the birth of their child?
