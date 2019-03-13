Pittsburgh City Council will amend gun legislation Wednesday that would ban assault weapons and accessories like bump stocks, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
While city council will not vote on the proposed legislation, Councilman Corey O’Connor told TribLIVE it will be amended to add information, including statistics and data on gun violence across the country.
O’Connor told TribLIVE council members hope to cast the first vote in the coming weeks.
The proposed assault weapons ban would make it "unlawful to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City, such as the Colt semi-automatic rifle used in the Tree of Life shooting," a December letter said.
Meanwhile, an accessories, ammunition and modification ban would bar items such as bump stocks, armor-penetrating bullets, sawed-off rifles and large capacity magazines.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has said he does not believe the controversial proposed legislation can be legally passed.
