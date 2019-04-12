PITTSBURGH - A group of gun rights advocates attempted to file private criminal complaints Friday morning against the Pittsburgh for the gun restrictions that were recently passed.
Instead, the group of 12 city residents met with Allegheny County District Attorney spokesperson Mike Manko.
In a statement, District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he could not legally accept any private criminal complaints because the law hasn’t taken effect yet.
Zapalla also said in his statment that his office would not consider any complaints until someone is legally cited.
Earlier this week, Mayor Bill Peduto signed a law that would make the use of some semi-automatic rifles within the city a crime.
The legislation -- which makes it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an assault weapon within the city -- passed a final Pittsburgh City Council vote 6-3 on April 2.
