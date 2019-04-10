HARRISBURG - One state lawmaker is calling for Mayor Bill Peduto's impeachment over the gun control legislation he signed into law on Tuesday.
Rep. Daryll Metcalfe tweeted Tuesday, "I just asked our attorney to have a resolution drafted to IMPEACH the Mayor of Pittsburgh for his illegal gun control ordinances!"
I just asked our attorney to have a resolution drafted to IMPEACH the Mayor of Pittsburgh for his illegal gun control ordinances!— Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (@RepMetcalfe) April 9, 2019
Peduto responded, pointing out bills Metcalfe supported in the past that failed.
Lost/Stolen Handgun Preemtion - Unconstitutional— bill peduto (@billpeduto) April 9, 2019
Same Sex Marriage Ban - Unconstitutional
Voter Suppression Act - Unconstitutional
Fracking Zoning Preemption - Unconstitutional
Representative, do you really want to go 0-5?
PS: I met Parkland survivors. They’re not actors! https://t.co/UlWf1UscQ4
The gun control legislation has been highly controversial, with opponents already filing lawsuits. The legislation makes it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an assault weapon within the city.
Council members voted 6-3 last week to pass the legislation.
