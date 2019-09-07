0 Gunman identified after deadly shooting outside Jeannette High School football game

JEANNETTE, Pa. - Police have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting outside of Jeannette's McKee Stadium during a high school football game.

Investigators are marking shell casings with evidence markers @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5nBh6EWzG4 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 7, 2019

Greg Harper is the man police said pulled the trigger.

According to court documents, two officers at the game heard a single gunshot near one of the stadium gates. Once they arrived, they found the victim, identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, Dameian Williams, on the ground. He had been shot in the stomach.

Police said there were numerous people in the area of the shooting and they identified a suspect matching Harper's description. When police searched him, they found a Glock Model 23 handgun. Harper told police that as he and Williams walked out of the stadium gate, Williams hit him in the back of the head knocking him to the ground. As he got up, Harper said that's when he pulled his gun out and shot Williams.

The Jeannette superintendent sent Channel 11 a statement:

"With approximately 4:00 minutes remaining in the football game between the Jeannette Jayhawks and Imani Christian at Jeannette McKee Stadium, a call of shots fired outside of the top stadium gate was reported by Jeannette High School Principal Joseph Baker. Immediate action was taken by the Jeannette Police Department, stadium security and district administrators to secure the impacted area and relocate the players, coaches, band and cheerleaders to a safe location. Patrons were directed to exit the stadium opposite the affected area while a perimeter was secured near the incident. Within minutes, responding agencies identified one shooting victim and a suspect was taken into custody immediately by the Jeannette Police Department. Once the perimeter was secured and the location was deemed safe, a systematic evacuation of all of the event participants began. It must be stressed that the event did not involve any students from either participating school. At this time the incident continues to be under investigation by the Jeannette Police Department."

"The School District will be releasing additional information to all district parents Saturday and Sunday regarding the steps we will be taking to ensure our student's safety and counseling services that will be available for all of our students and staff."

