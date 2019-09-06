NEW YORK - There might be laws when you're drinking Claws. But the hard seltzer brand is a victim of its own success and confirmed to CNN there's a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.
White Claw is a victim of its own success: The hard seltzer brand confirmed a nationwide shortage in the United States, sparked by the drink's rising popularity. https://t.co/yjHtqr4PMQ— CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2019
Related Headlines
"We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand," Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."
The company didn't specify when stock will return to normal, but Gajiwala said it has been "allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position."
CLICK HERE to keep reading!
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Possible threat made by elementary school student investigated in South Park
- Firefighters called to warehouse where flames previously destroyed luxury cars
- VIDEO: Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}