  • White Claw confirms a nationwide shortage

    By: Jordan Valinksy

    NEW YORK - There might be laws when you're drinking Claws. But the hard seltzer brand is a victim of its own success and confirmed to CNN there's a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

    "We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand," Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."

    The company didn't specify when stock will return to normal, but Gajiwala said it has been "allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position."

