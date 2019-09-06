PITTSBURGH - Two people have filed a civil lawsuit against former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to their attorney.
One of those people, a Pittsburgh-area doctor, says Brown owes him thousands of dollars in unpaid bills.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis was the only reporter who talked to the lawyer suing Brown. He's finding out why these two people say Brown still hasn't paid up for 11 News at 6.
This is the latest issue plaguing the Oakland Raiders player after Brown got into a fight with a team official, had issues with his helmet and got frostbite on his feet.
Additionally, a chef in Florida says he is owed $40,000 for cooking for Brown during the 2018 Pro Bowl weekend.
