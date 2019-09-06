  • Local lawsuits filed against Antonio Brown as Raiders clear him to play

    PITTSBURGH - Two people have filed a civil lawsuit against former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to their attorney. 

    One of those people, a Pittsburgh-area doctor, says Brown owes him thousands of dollars in unpaid bills.

    This is the latest issue plaguing the Oakland Raiders player after Brown got into a fight with a team official, had issues with his helmet and got frostbite on his feet

    Additionally, a chef in Florida says he is owed $40,000 for cooking for Brown during the 2018 Pro Bowl weekend.

