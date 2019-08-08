HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An elderly man fell off of his boat and drowned in the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the Harmar Boat Launch near Twelve Mile Island.
Police said the 76-year-old victim had just returned his grandkids to the island and dropped them off. They said he was headed back from the island when he fell off the canoe and drowned.
When our crew got there around 1:30 p.m., we saw water rescue and fire crews from Allegheny Valley, Blawnox and Oakmont as well as a dive team from Monroeville.
According to witnesses and the victim's wife, he was trying to cross the river to get to the cottages. His wife threw him a life vest, but he was unable to reach it due to an undercurrent.
The man was not wearing a life preserver, and police believe he didn't know how to swim.
The victim's name has not been released.
