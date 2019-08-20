  • Have a horse? Police are looking for a donation

    By: Heather Snowball

    If you have a horse you're willing to donate, Pennsylvania State Police want to talk to you.

    The horse must stand between 16 and 18 hands tall and be a draft or draft-cross breed.

    Pennsylvania State Police are asking for donations of horses to support mounted patrol units, which utilize animals deployed for security, patrol, searches and crowd control.

    Once your horse retires, you are able to get your horse back.

    To arrange a donation, or for more information, contact Corporal Carrie Neidgigh at 717-533-3463.

