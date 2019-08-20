Have a horse? Police are looking for a donation

If you have a horse you're willing to donate, Pennsylvania State Police want to talk to you.
The horse must stand between 16 and 18 hands tall and be a draft or draft-cross breed.
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for donations of horses to support mounted patrol units, which utilize animals deployed for security, patrol, searches and crowd control.
Once your horse retires, you are able to get your horse back.
To arrange a donation, or for more information, contact Corporal Carrie Neidgigh at 717-533-3463.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reality star Todd Chrisley's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape
- Mother: 6-year-old son did not start apartment building fire; police disagree
- Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- VIDEO: Fewer parents in our area are vaccinating their children, data says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}