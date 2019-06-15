ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people were hospitalized Friday night after a head-on crash on Route 356 in Allegheny Township near Bagdad Road, according to our partners at TribLive.com.
One driver is expected to be charged with DUI after police suspected he may have been under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or both. The driver believed to be under the influence was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital.
A husband and wife were in the other vehicle.
Our partners at TribLive.com reported the man accused of DUI was driving a Jeep Compass toward Leechburg just after 9 p.m. when police said he veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a Nissan Murano driven by the couple.
Rescue workers said they had to cut the husband from the Nissan.
Emergency officials shut down Route 356 in both directions between White Cloud and Garvers Ferry Roads for more than an hour before allowing traffic to flow again.
