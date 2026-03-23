Local self-proclaimed influencer pleads guilty to cyberstalking women across multiple states

A local self-proclaimed influencer pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to 11 counts of cyberstalking, interstate stalking and interstate threats.

Brett Michael Dadig, 31, of Whitehall, admitted to a monthslong harassment campaign that targeted 11 women across multiple states, according to the Department of Justice.

The plea follows an investigation into Dadig’s activities between May and November 2025. During that time, Dadig used phones and the internet to harass and intimidate victims while traveling between Pennsylvania and four other states, the DOJ says.

The alleged harassment spanned five states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Iowa and New York. Many of the 11 women targeted were employees of fitness establishments. Federal officials said Dadig frequently pursued women in whom he had a romantic interest.

Dadig used several platforms to intimidate his victims, including social media posts, text messages, phone calls and his own podcast. According to the indictment, he also relied on advice from an artificial intelligence chatbot while carrying out the stalking.

Court documents detailed specific threats made by Dadig, including references to “dead bodies,” burning down gyms and breaking the fingers and jaws of his victims. He also told victims they would suffer a “judgment day.”

In addition to digital threats, Dadig followed women from their workplaces and showed up at their homes uninvited, the DOJ says.

According to authorities, the investigation found that Dadig took and posted photos of the women online without their consent and revealed private details such as their names and locations. When victims reported the behavior to local police or gyms banned him from their premises, Dadig moved to different cities to continue the harassment.

Two victims in Pittsburgh had previously obtained protection-from-abuse orders against Dadig, the DOJ says. He pleaded guilty to violating those orders both in person and through his online activity.

Dadig’s sentencing is scheduled for July 9. He faces a maximum penalty of 55 years in prison, a fine of $2.75 million or both. Federal law requires a minimum sentence of 12 months in prison for each charge involving a violation of a protection order.

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