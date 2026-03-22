Afternoon storms come with risk of damaging winds, large hail

PITTSBURGH — Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Make sure to stay weather aware, have a plan in place and have ways to receive severe weather alerts.

TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

A cold front is crossing the area this afternoon through the evening, bringing scattered strong to severe storms. Severe storms are likely and could produce large hail and bring damaging wind gusts. Protect yourself from hail by moving indoors and staying away from windows.

Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Heavy pockets of rain are expected and will continue through the early overnight hours.

Severe weather 3/22/26

Much cooler air arrives behind this system on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures tumble on Monday night into Tuesday morning, with lows in the 20s. More sunshine is expected on Tuesday with highs back in the 50s by midweek. The next chance for rain comes late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group