The Department of Health is alerting the public of possible measles exposure in several locations in York County and Hershey.
Here ar the locations and times when health officials say residents may have been exposed include:
- Fuddruckers, 2300 E Market St., York, PA, on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM;
- Hershey Theater, 15 E Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, on Aug. 23 from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM;
- WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 26 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM;
- WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 26,
- in the proximity of the Lab from 1:30 to 3:45 PM;
- in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 1:30 to 6:30 PM;
- in the proximity of the Emergency Department from 6:15 to 1:45 AM;
- in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 7:00 to 9:30 PM;
- WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 28 from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM;
- WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 29 from 9:50 AM to 12:30 PM; and
- WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 29 in the proximity of the emergency room at 11:15 AM to 3:15 PM.
"A patient in WellSpan York Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "WellSpan Health is in the process of notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in either WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center or WellSpan York Hospital during the identified times and areas of the building; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH."
This confirmed case of measles is the 14th case in Pennsylvania in 2019, according to health officials.
Health officials say even if you were vaccinated, you may still be at risk if you were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated; or you were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.
For more information, click here to visit the Department of Health's website.
