PITTSBURGH - Are you ready for Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival?
Heinz Field management announced the music and event schedule for the five-day event.
This year’s festival runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, and will feature free concerts and best ribs in the country.
Gates open at noon and close at 11 p.m. Entry to the festival is free, but fans must purchase tickets in order to enter Heinz Field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers football games.
Here is the event schedule:
Thursday, August 30:
- 7:30 p.m. – Steelers vs. Panthers (tickets required)
Friday, August 31:
- 7:30 p.m. – Tim Litvin
- 9 p.m. – Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.
Saturday, September 1:
- 3 p.m. – Pitt Panthers vs. Albany Great Danes (tickets required)
- 7:30 p.m. – Milly
- 9 p.m. – The Clarks
Sunday, September 2:
- 8 a.m. – Steelers 5k Race, Fitness Walk and Kids Kickoff Run (registration required)
- 7:30 p.m. – Dylan Schneider
- 9 p.m. – Lonestar
Monday, September 3:
- 2 p.m. – Gatorade Junior Training Camp (registration required)
- 4 p.m. – Saddle Up
- 5:30 p.m. – Tim Vitullo
- 7 p.m. – Parmalee
The annual event started at Three Rivers Stadium and has grown every year.
This year, Pittsburghers can sample food from 15 of the country’s best rib vendors and vote for their favorites.
For more information, visit the Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival website.
