Heinz giving away 'ketchup caviar'

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Heinz officials have announced on Twitter that it will be giving out jars of "ketchup caviar" to 150 lucky winners of a sweepstakes in time for Valentine's Day.

    Fear not, vegetarians: the "caviar" is actually little pearls of ketchup, with no fish eggs.

    For a chance to win, simply reply to the tweet from @HeinzKetchup_US with the hashtags #heinzketchupcaviar and #sweeps before midnight Monday.

    Users must be at least 18 years of age to enter.

    Each winner will receive a 1.8 ounce jar of the ketchup caviar, which is valued at $5.

    The 150 winners will be randomly selected on or around Tuesday, Jan. 29.

