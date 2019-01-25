Heinz giving away 'ketchup caviar'

Heinz officials have announced on Twitter that it will be giving out jars of "ketchup caviar" to 150 lucky winners of a sweepstakes in time for Valentine's Day.
Fear not, vegetarians: the "caviar" is actually little pearls of ketchup, with no fish eggs.
America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019
For a chance to win, simply reply to the tweet from @HeinzKetchup_US with the hashtags #heinzketchupcaviar and #sweeps before midnight Monday.
Users must be at least 18 years of age to enter.
Each winner will receive a 1.8 ounce jar of the ketchup caviar, which is valued at $5.
The 150 winners will be randomly selected on or around Tuesday, Jan. 29.
