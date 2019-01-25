PITTSBURGH - People living in Squirrel Hill may have to evacuate their homes because of a landslide.
According to officials, two or three homes on Rosemont Lane are impacted.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Allegheny County Landslide Task Force talking about how to prevent future slides
Two homeowners told Channel 11 they’re devastated to be forced out of the place they feel the safest.
One woman said it’s the “not-knowing” that’s the hardest, not knowing when or if she can return home.
HAPPENING NOW—->Crews are on the scene of a landslide in Squirrel Hill. Women inside one of the homes affected tells Channel 11 the city is asking her to evacuate. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/IWOG8bW5Qz— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) January 25, 2019
"I'm not shocked with all the precipitation we've had it probably made things worse," said Ross Sindler.
The city of Pittsburgh engineer evaluated the scene and determined the people inside had to evacuate immediately.
A city official told Channel 11 a third home is also impacted.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child with autism intentionally locked out of school by principal
- Residents may be forced to evacuate homes because of landslide
- Shaler police arrest man suspected in 11 burglaries
- VIDEO: Family producing 'Stronger Than Hate' shirts employing furloughed federal workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"They've had multiple people working on that house over the years doing things in the back to sure up the hillside so it's been an issue," Sindler said.
According to the city, a contractor actually came out last summer to install netting around the hillside to try and fix the problem.
One of the home's decks is now just feet away from the slope's edge. One home has been evacuated and people in the other house said they're in the process.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}