Heinz introduced yet another new combination flavor to their recently interesting sauce lineup.
Kranch is a combination of ketchup and ranch.
You asked for it. We’ve answered. Guess our next flavor mashup.— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 2, 2019
Every comment gets you closer to the reveal. https://t.co/1lMIRayby4
This comes after Heinz's recently released sauce mashups, including Mayochup, Heinz’s blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, Heinz Mayocue, a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce and Heinz Mayomust, a mashup of mayonnaise and mustard.
Heinz is giving away 100 bottles in a sweepstakes on Twitter.
