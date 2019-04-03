  • Heinz introduces Kranch sauce, a combination of ketchup, ranch

    Heinz introduced yet another new combination flavor to their recently interesting sauce lineup.

    Kranch is a combination of ketchup and ranch.

    This comes after Heinz's recently released sauce mashups, including Mayochup, Heinz’s blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, Heinz Mayocue, a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce and Heinz Mayomust, a mashup of mayonnaise and mustard.

    Heinz is giving away 100 bottles in a sweepstakes on Twitter.

