PITTSBURGH - First there was Mayochup, Heinz’s blend of mayonnaise and ketchup. Now Heinz has come up with two new saucy combinations.
Heinz Mayocue, a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and Heinz Mayomust, a mashup of mayonnaise and mustard, are about to hit store shelves nationwide.
Related Headlines
“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the Heinz brand, said in a news release.
Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into?— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019
“First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start,” Kulwicki said.
The sauces are being sold in 16.5 oz bottles at a suggested price of $3.49 a bottle.
TRENDING NOW:
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- Elementary student suspended for pulling knife on school bus
- Luke Perry's daughter on father's stroke: No ‘lesson on how to handle' death
- VIDEO: Police investigating bank robbery in McCandless
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}