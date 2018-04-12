Do you like Heinz ketchup? How about mayonnaise? Well then why not combine the two?
That’s exactly what Heinz is looking to do, calling the new condiment hybrid “mayochup.”
Anyone interested in mayochup is being asked to vote for its release in stores.
CLICK HERE to weigh in on mayochup’s release.
In a Twitter poll posted Wednesday, Heinz said, “500,000 votes for ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. People can answer “Pass the Heinz mayochup” or “Nah, I’ll make my own.”
Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, more than 430,000 people had voted -- with three days left in the poll.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers’ Ryan Shazier leads chant ahead of Penguins’ Game 1 win
- Baby fox wanders into family's home through dog door in surprise visit
- Restroom hand dryers could be spraying bacteria on your hands, study says
- VIDEO: Fire tears through apartments above old store in Fayette County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}