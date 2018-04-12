  • VOTE: Want to see ‘mayochup' on store shelves? Heinz wants your input

    Do you like Heinz ketchup? How about mayonnaise? Well then why not combine the two?

    That’s exactly what Heinz is looking to do, calling the new condiment hybrid “mayochup.”

    Anyone interested in mayochup is being asked to vote for its release in stores.

    In a Twitter poll posted Wednesday, Heinz said, “500,000 votes for ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. People can answer “Pass the Heinz mayochup” or “Nah, I’ll make my own.” 

    As of 11 a.m. Thursday, more than 430,000 people had voted -- with three days left in the poll.

