  • Heinz solves problem of slow-pouring ketchup

    PITTSBURGH - Do you keep hitting the bottom of the glass bottle? Or do you maybe just grab your knife? Heinz might have finally found the solution to getting ketchup out of those glass bottles without the wailing and gnashing of teeth.

    In a new YouTube video, Heinz Canada reports having the solution to getting that ketchup out of those glass bottles: they turned the label.

    It's not clear from the video if this will only be taking place north of the border or if the labels will be turned on bottles here in the U.S.

