PITTSBURGH - Do you keep hitting the bottom of the glass bottle? Or do you maybe just grab your knife? Heinz might have finally found the solution to getting ketchup out of those glass bottles without the wailing and gnashing of teeth.
In a new YouTube video, Heinz Canada reports having the solution to getting that ketchup out of those glass bottles: they turned the label.
It's not clear from the video if this will only be taking place north of the border or if the labels will be turned on bottles here in the U.S.
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Possible threat made by elementary school student investigated in South Park
- Firefighters called to warehouse where flames previously destroyed luxury cars
- VIDEO: Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}