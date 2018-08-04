  • Heinz to switch to recyclable packaging for all products

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Heinz ketchup packets are getting a new look.

    The company announced a greener alternative earlier this week.

    The new packaging will be 100-percent recyclable, reusable and compostable.

    All products will make the transition by 2025.

