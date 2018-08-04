Heinz to switch to recyclable packaging for all products

PITTSBURGH - Heinz ketchup packets are getting a new look.
The company announced a greener alternative earlier this week.
The new packaging will be 100-percent recyclable, reusable and compostable.
All products will make the transition by 2025.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
