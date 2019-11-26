PITTSBURGH - As a pre-Thanksgiving storm system looks to move across the Pittsburgh region, local power companies are working to make sure your lights and heat stay on.
Todd Meyers, a spokesman for First Energy, says they rely on customers to report outages.
"Don't assume that we already know about it or that your neighbor reported it," he said.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Meyers said the company has two meteorologists on staff who have been monitoring this holiday storm for days. Line workers have been on mandatory 16-hour shifts with the storm approaching. And crews will be working on Thanksgiving Day.
Meyers urged people to be aware of downed power lines with this storm. With many people already decorating for the holidays, Meyers also cautioned people to make sure they secure objects outside. That also includes patio furniture.
He advised people to have extra batteries, bottled water, food that doesn't have to be heated and extra blankets on hand.
CLICK HERE for a big list of utility companies around the area in case you need more information.
Here are some other tips from First Energy if you lose power:
- Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report outages immediately, or report online or via text messaging. Our call centers will be fully staffed. The more people who call, the faster we can pinpoint the location where crews must be sent for repairs.
- Immediately report downed wires to 888-544-4877 or your local police or fire department. Never go near a downed power line, even if you think it's no longer carrying electricity.
- Stay more than 30 feet away from downed power lines, don't walk or drive near or over a downed line, and watch out for anything touching the line. If a wire falls on a vehicle, passengers should stay inside until help arrives.
- Keep children and pets away from any wires.
- Unplug appliances like refrigerators and freezers, and sensitive electronic equipment like TVs and computers, so that they won't overload when power is restored.
- When operating a generator, always disconnect the power coming into your home. Otherwise, power from your generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers. The proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician.
- Stay out of flooded basements, even if the power is off. Stay away from the breaker box if it's in a flooded basement.
TRENDING NOW:
- WPIAL bans local high school from 2020 football playoffs for using ineligible player
- Busy Pittsburgh road shut down after contractor hits gas line
- Mike Tomlin: ‘Duck’ Hodges will start vs. Browns
- VIDEO: A serial killer at the VA hospital? What's behind a series of deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}