  • High winds blow roof off car wash, 1 person hospitalized

    High winds blew the roof off of a car wash in Fayette County on Thursday.

    The owner told Channel 11 a crew was working in one of the wash bays at Smithfield Car Wash when they heard a noise. One of the workers exited the bay to see what was happening.

    The worker was hit in the back and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

    No customers were at the car wash when it happened.

