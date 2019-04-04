  • Neighbors say odor in Highland Park is making them nauseous

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's a smell so strong that people who live in Highland Park say it burns their noses and makes them nauseous but no one is sure what's causing it.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke went to the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to learn what the fuss was about and speak to people who live there.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    "Like perm solution. I think. My neighbors say it’s more of a sulfur smell," Sarah Lieb said.

    Many have taken to the Smell Pittsburgh app to report the problem. 

    Watch Erin Clarke's full report above to see what the Allegheny County Health Department had to say about the smell.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories