PITTSBURGH - It's a smell so strong that people who live in Highland Park say it burns their noses and makes them nauseous but no one is sure what's causing it.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke went to the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to learn what the fuss was about and speak to people who live there.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"Like perm solution. I think. My neighbors say it’s more of a sulfur smell," Sarah Lieb said.
Many have taken to the Smell Pittsburgh app to report the problem.
Watch Erin Clarke's full report above to see what the Allegheny County Health Department had to say about the smell.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after car clips porch, crashes into side of home
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- National Burrito Day 2019: 7 places to get freebies, cheap eats
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}