  • Highmark to renovate Arcade Shops at Fifth Avenue Place

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Highmark Health is poised to make a $20 million investment in long-awaited upgrades in its Fifth Avenue Place headquarters downtown, focusing on its first two floors of retail and dining space known as the Arcade Shops.

    The health insurance company held a press event this morning and executives for Highmark indicated the upgrades will be throughout the building in a three-year plan expected to support more than 100 construction jobs.

    But the main focus of the presentation was on the first two floors, which have long been open to the public as an indoor shopping arcade, harkening to the downtown office building’s predecessor, the Jenkins Arcade.

