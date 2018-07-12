Hillary Clinton, other Democrats to headline teachers' convention in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Several major political players, including Hillary Clinton, are coming to Pittsburgh for the American Federation of Teachers convention.
Thousands of teachers, paraprofessionals and others in the industry are expected to attend.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers report issues, long lines due to Build-A-Bear Workshop 'Pay Your Age' promotion
- Antwon Rose to be celebrated on what would have been 18th birthday
- Emmys 2018: Netflix topples HBO in battle for nominations
The convention officially begins Thursday night, with keynote presentations from Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren set to take place before it wraps up Monday.
Pittsburgh police tell us they will be monitoring traffic, but county police and private security will handle the actual event.
Those attending say they are looking forward to the conference.
“What I hope to get out of this convention is to bring our people together in such a way so our children are getting what they need from Pittsburgh Public Schools -- without children, we don’t have jobs,” paraprofessional Annette Parker said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}