PITTSBURGH - Community groups will honor Antwon Rose, on what would have been his 18th birthday.
Rose was shot and killed last month while running from police in East Pittsburgh.
Volunteers have been stuffing backpacks for what they’re calling Antwon Rose Community Day.
All the gifts will go to children in need.
The organizations Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens and the One Hood Media are throwing him a party from noon to 8 p.m. in Hawkins Village in Rankin.
