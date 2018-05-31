0 Historic building renovation part of bigger revitalization effort

PITTSBURGH - A historic building in Pittsburgh will undergo a big renovation as part of an effort to revitalize the Observatory Hill neighborhood.

The plan has been several years in the making and community leaders in the North Side are excited to get it off the ground.

"This is the first step in the commercial district," said Mark Masterson, with the Northside Community Development Fund. "We're taking on these two buildings that have been long-time nuisances and we're looking forward to getting them renovated."

The Five Points Building on Perrysville Avenue will undergo a $1.7 million makeover, with the goal of transforming the two buildings into seven apartments and retail space.

Masterson hopes to attract a restaurant or bar for part of the main floor.

"In Pittsburgh, buildings like this don't sit idle and fall apart for good reasons," he said. "They've fallen apart because something was dysfunctional and that's what happened with both of these."

If all goes according to plan, Masterson hopes to have the building renovated and new tenants moved in within the next year.

"We've got quite an investment in the two-block area where we're standing and we're looking forward to doing more," Masterson said.

The Northside Community Development Fund, which is heavily invested in the project, will also be one of the anchor tenants for the development.

