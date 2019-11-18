0 Things you have to check out this holiday season around the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH - It's the most festive time of the year! In no particular order, here are some must see events around the region. Whether you're looking for family fun or holiday romance, there's something for everyone.

SHADRACK'S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

Nov. 15-Jan. 5

This drive through lights display at the Big Butler Fairgrounds is a holiday tradition for many families in our area. There's a new and improved Santa's Village this year too! Also new this year, you can buy a pass for the new express pass lane, too. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS.

OGLEBAY'S WINTER FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 7-Jan. 5

For folks living to the south of Pittsburgh, this might be a little closer to check out. It's one of the nation's largest holiday light shows with more than a million visitors every year checking out the 300 acres of displays. Lines will be long, so make sure you leave early! Check out more details here.

COMCAST LIGHT UP NIGHT 2019

Friday, Nov. 22

The decorations are up. The lights are being checked. This annual event is sure to make you feel merry and bright with appearances by Daniel Tiger, fireworks, multiple stages of entertainment and more! Ans who knows, maybe even Santa will take a break to show up! More information here, including parking details.

KENNYWOOD HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Weekends Nov. 22-Dec. 22

You've ridden the Phantom's Revenge in the sunlight and under the streetlights. But have you flipped, twisted and turned under Christmas lights? The event will feature millions multicolored lights with shows in the lagoon, too! CLICK HERE for more details.

LUMAZE LIGHT SHOW

Nov. 23-Jan. 4

Experience a magical holiday fairytale as you head through this magical indoor wonderland of lights. Held at the 31st Street Studios, this is the first year for the event here in Pittsburgh. You won't want to miss this! More information HERE

FROZEN SKATE

Nov. 23

Let it go, let it go, you won't want to miss this show! Anna, Elsa, Olaf and the gang will be starring in their new movie on the big screen while you and your little ones can skate around and around. Held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, this is definitely a fun way to see the new flick!

CITY OF PITTSBURGH GINGERBREAD COMPETITION

Nov. 22-Early Jan.

The Port Authority bus in a sinkhole appears to be a fan favorite at this year's gingerbread house competition. Hundreds of houses will be on display inside the City-County Building from families, individuals, students, organizations and more. For more details, CLICK HERE!

WPXI HOLIDAY PARADE

Nov. 30

The annual WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store brings holiday cheer right into the heart of downtown Pittsburgh! With floats, celebrities, live music, local marching bands, dance groups and more, it's a holiday tradition sure to make you smile! Here are the parade details.

MASSMUTUAL PITTBURGH ICE RINK AT PPG PLACE

Nov. 22-March 1

This is a must do for many Pittsburghers: taking laps on the ice around the huge Christmas tree downtown at PPG Place. The ice rink is 67% larger than the Rockefeller Center ice rink and is available for birthday parties, Check details here before lacing up your skates.

PITTSBURGH BALLET THEATRE: THE NUTCRACKER

Dec. 6-Dec. 29

For many, the holiday season just is not complete without taking in a performance of The Nutcracker. This iconic ballet is beloved around the world. Tickets are on sale now for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's annual production. Click here for ticket information.

OVERLY'S COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Nov. 22-Dec. 30

Volunteers are the ones who take the time to transform the Westmoreland Fairgrounds into a magical Christmas village. Featuring 2.4 million lights across 15 acres, it's hard to not get in the holiday spirit as you check out sleigh rides, delicious food and heartwarming displays. More information here.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know!

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.