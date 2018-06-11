Homeowners want Port Authority to help with flooding issues

OVERBROOK, Pa. - Homeowners along Library Road in Overbrook are cleaning up after several feet of water filled their basements as a result of Sunday night’s downpour.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 they believe something in the creek that runs under the railroad tracks are to blame.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is reaching out to the Port Authority for answers and gets a closer look at the damage, tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
