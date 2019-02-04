PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is checking back in with folks in Observatory Hill who are worried about a worsening landslide that has caused the city to condemn another home.
The first house on Semicir Street was condemned last February. Just a few weeks ago, another home was condemned and the homeowner forced to evacuate against his will.
There are at least two other homes on that street that are scheduled to be torn down because of the landslide and the road caving in.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is talking with neighbors who are worried that the street is unsafe and that their homes might be the next to go. They tell us that the city is not calling them back or monitoring this problem close enough.
Brennan is working to get answers from the city about this slide and checking to see if they are closely watching any others this week - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
