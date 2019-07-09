ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - SWAT officers have swarmed a road in Ross Township Tuesday morning.
The incident is unfolding on Jacks Run Road, which is blocked off near Connie Drive.
Police, firefighters and paramedics -- in addition to a SWAT team -- have responded to the scene.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Someone is believed to be inside a home from which a strong natural gas smell is coming, officials said. Adjacent homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
A natural gas company and an electric company have been called.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
Large swat/police presence on Jacks Run Road in Ross. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PHH @TownshipOfRoss @RossWestViewEMS pic.twitter.com/bnXBtiROal— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 9, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Juvenile stabbed to death, search underway for suspect on parole
- Largest fentanyl bust in state history made along Pa. turnpike, police say
- Police investigating attempted child abduction report at Hersheypark
- VIDEO: Dog set on fire and killed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}