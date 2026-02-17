Hampton Shaler Water Authority issues Boil Water Advisory for some residents

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hampton Shaler Water Authority has issued a boil water advisory for some residents.

People who live in the area of Governor Drive, Pamela Drive, Bradley Drive, Pitner Drive, Ridgeway Drive and Rial Drive are impacted.

Officials said the advisory is the result of a water main break.

The Shaler Township Police Department encourages residents to boil their water before drinking, using it cook or brushing their teeth.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation as we work to resolve this issue. We will provide updates as soon as the situation is resolved and the water is safe for use,” Hampton Shaler Water Authority said.

Anyone with questions can contact Hampton Shaler Water Authority by calling 412-486-4867.

