HOMESTEAD, Pa. - One person was injured in a shooting in Homestead Saturday evening.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 15th Street around 8 p.m., according to police.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found a male shot in the stomach.
He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
