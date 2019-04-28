  • 1 injured in Homestead shooting

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - One person was injured in a shooting in Homestead Saturday evening.

    The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 15th Street around 8 p.m., according to police.

    When first responders arrived on scene, they found a male shot in the stomach. 

    He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

    Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. 

