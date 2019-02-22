  • House collapses along road plagued by landslide issues

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A house collapsed Friday morning along a road plagued by issues from a landslide last year in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE for LIVE video from Chopper 11, or watch below.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: House collapses along Perry North road plagued by landslide issues

    The house collapse along Semicir Street follows a landslide in February 2018 that led to homes being condemned. Channel 11 News has been monitoring developments in the area since then.

    The home was reduced to a pile of rubble Friday. All that was left standing after the collapse was the fire escape.

    We’re working to gather details of the collapse and talk with officials about the stability of the hillside -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    It was not immediately clear whether the collapse was caused by further shifting of the land.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories