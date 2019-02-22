PITTSBURGH - A house collapsed Friday morning along a road plagued by issues from a landslide last year in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood.
The house collapse along Semicir Street follows a landslide in February 2018 that led to homes being condemned. Channel 11 News has been monitoring developments in the area since then.
The home was reduced to a pile of rubble Friday. All that was left standing after the collapse was the fire escape.
Unreal seeing how this house on Semicir Street in Perry North just completely collapsed this morning. The only this still standing is the fire escape pic.twitter.com/qQaPqb2MEK— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) February 22, 2019
It was not immediately clear whether the collapse was caused by further shifting of the land.
