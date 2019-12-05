CANONSBURG, Pa. - A house was deemed "dangerous and unlivable" in Canonsburg, and now the people who lived there are getting assistance.
Red Cross officials said two adults and two children were given “resources for food, clothing and lodging.”
The road surrounding the home was briefly closed in both directions.
NOTE: This story has been updated. An earlier version cited the Red Cross, which had reported that the home collapsed.
