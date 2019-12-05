  • House deemed 'dangerous and unlivable' in Canonsburg, officials say

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - A house was deemed "dangerous and unlivable" in Canonsburg, and now the people who lived there are getting assistance.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Washington County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Red Cross officials said two adults and two children were given “resources for food, clothing and lodging.”

    The road surrounding the home was briefly closed in both directions.

    NOTE: This story has been updated. An earlier version cited the Red Cross, which had reported that the home collapsed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories