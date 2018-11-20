How license plate readers can help solve crimes

During the past several years, the district attorney has worked to expand the system of license plate readers across Allegheny County, and he said it's helping to solve crimes.
Police tracked down an alleged bank robber last week with the help from the Allegheny County license plate reader system.
It's an elaborate network of nearly 200 permanently mounted cameras throughout the county that continuously scan license plates.
