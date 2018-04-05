0 Humane society seizes dog for biting 2 people

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - The Humane Society in Beaver County seized a dog Thursday after reports that it bit two people in Ambridge on Wednesday.

The search for the dog had 11th Street and Beaver Avenue on lockdown and neighbors scared to leave their homes for several hours.

According to police, the dog will have to be put down and the owner will face charges.

Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz learned the dog got loose from its yard.

Ambridge police say a dangerous dog is on the loose after biting two people. Please avoid the area of 11th St. and Beaver Avenue as police try to corral the animal. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/NhbHmP5S4y — Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) April 4, 2018

The dog's owner told Channel 11 his dog got loose because the swivel on her collar was worn down.

Channel 11 also talked to one of the victims, John Maschack.

"The dog was running around the neighborhood. He looked like he wanted to attack something or someone as people came to their doorways to check out who was screaming. The dog would literally run up and attack their doors. The dog was mean," Maschack said.

He said he was outside and all of a sudden, he felt pain in his leg.

TRENDING NOW:

"The dog ripped my leg up pretty well. Took a big chunk out of my calf," he said. "I have 11 stitches in my right calf. Part of the muscle's missing."

He was also bitten on the arm.

Mashack says when he ran for help, the dog went after other people, including an elderly woman.

"The dog was headed right for her," he said. "I jumped off the porch and got that dog's attention and had him come back and attack me just to avoid that lady."

John Maschack

After the dog was captured late Wednesday night, it was returned to its owner only because no agency could take it.

The owner told Channel 11 his dog is not dangerous, and that he has her for his protection, but understands she has to be quarantined and possibly put down.

He also said the animal did not have its rabies shots, so those victims will have to be treated for that, as well.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.