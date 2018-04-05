OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Allegheny County Police have just released more information in Monday’s shooting in Ohio Township that left two men dead.
The medical examiner has determined that it was a murder-suicide, with Miller dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Related Headlines
The surprising reaction from neighbors when they heard Miller is the suspected shooter, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
RELATED STORY: Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying
Investigators also revealed the motive is still not clear, but it has been uncovered that Westover and Miller had at one point been friends.
11 Investigates has learned there’s a real estate connection between the suspect, Lex Miller, and the victim, James Westover.
Documents show a real estate connection between Ohio Twp shooter Lex Miller and victim James Westover. The money involved shedding new light on the case on #WPXI at 5https://t.co/cjog4Zq5tw pic.twitter.com/9pNYk6ZbAS— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 5, 2018
According to property records examined by Channel 11, Miller sold his home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood to Tobias Ventures in 2014 for $5,000.
Three years later, Tobias Ventures sold it to the Landmark Development Corporation for $80,000.
Business records show the mailing address for Tobias Ventures is Westover’s home on Rebecca Drive in Ohio Township.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying
- Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
- VIDEO: Chuck E. Cheese Expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' At Select Locations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}