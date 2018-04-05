  • Suspect, victim in deadly Ohio Twp. shooting connected through church, real estate

    OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Allegheny County Police have just released more information in Monday’s shooting in Ohio Township that left two men dead.

    The medical examiner has determined that it was a murder-suicide, with Miller dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    RELATED STORY: Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying

    Investigators also revealed the motive is still not clear, but it has been uncovered that Westover and Miller had at one point been friends.  

    11 Investigates has learned there’s a real estate connection between the suspect, Lex Miller, and the victim, James Westover.

    According to property records examined by Channel 11, Miller sold his home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood to Tobias Ventures in 2014 for $5,000.

    Three years later, Tobias Ventures sold it to the Landmark Development Corporation for $80,000.

    Business records show the mailing address for Tobias Ventures is Westover’s home on Rebecca Drive in Ohio Township.

