    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning on McKnight Road in Ross Township, officials said.

    Police said the man was walking across McKnight Road when he was hit. He was not in a crosswalk.

    The man, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.

    “The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating,” Detective Brian Kohlhepp said.

    Southbound lanes of McKnight Road were closed in the area of Siebert Road while authorities investigated.

