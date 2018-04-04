ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning on McKnight Road in Ross Township, officials said.
Police said the man was walking across McKnight Road when he was hit. He was not in a crosswalk.
The man, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.
Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is working to learn about the victim for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
“The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating,” Detective Brian Kohlhepp said.
Southbound lanes of McKnight Road were closed in the area of Siebert Road while authorities investigated.
