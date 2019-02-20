Husband leaves wife to die in hot tub, but he gets caught on video surveillance, police say

WHEELING, Ill. - An Illinois man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after leaving his wife to die in a backyard hot tub, according to news reports.
At first, Eric Huska, 58, tried to help his wife out of their hot tub when she appeared distressed and unable to get out of the water on Feb. 9, WGN-TV reported, but then he had an apparent change of heart and left her there.
Police were called to the scene hours later and found Laura Huska, 57, unresponsive inside the tub.
Surveillance video caught the entire ordeal on tape, according to WGN.
When police reviewed the tape, they saw that Huska initially tried to help his wife. He then apparently changed his mind and partially closed the tub’s cover with his wife still inside. The video showed he left her there and returned hours later to find her floating in the water, the news station reported.
When first responders arrived, they transported her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Eric Huska is facing one count of felony involuntary manslaughter, according to news reports.
