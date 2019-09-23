  • Police bust four men who they said only came to Pittsburgh to steal identites

    PITTSBURGH - A sharp-eyed restaurant manager called 911 after noticing that four men were throwing trash out of a pickup truck.

    Police said the trash they were tossing was evidence of credit card skimming and cloning.

    All four of the men were arrested. Scott Township police said they were from Miami and only came to Pittsburgh to steal.

