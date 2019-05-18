LIGONIER, Pa. - Looking for some family fun in Storybook Forest? You are in luck: Idlewild opens for the 2019 season on Saturday.
The park's 142nd season kicks off as gates open just before noon.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The park is offering special admission and concession prices.
The SoakZone water park opens Memorial Day weekend.
Both areas of the park will be open daily starting May 31.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl
- 3 teens charged in MS-13 killing of 14-year-old girl used machete, baseball bat, police say
- Driver leaves couple trapped in Jeep after it tumbles down NC embankment
- VIDEO: 17 people charged in western Pa. drug ring bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}