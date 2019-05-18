  • Idlewild opens for 2019 season on Saturday

    Updated:

    LIGONIER, Pa. - Looking for some family fun in Storybook Forest? You are in luck: Idlewild opens for the 2019 season on Saturday.

    The park's 142nd season kicks off as gates open just before noon.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The park is offering special admission and concession prices. 

    The SoakZone water park opens Memorial Day weekend.

    Both areas of the park will be open daily starting May 31.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories