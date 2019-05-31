  • Inbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Several repairs are being made to the Boulevard of the Allies this weekend, which will likely create some traffic headaches for drivers.

    The inbound lanes will be shutting down at 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Bluff Street.

    You won't be able to get to the ramp to the Liberty Bridge or Crosstown Boulevard.

    Crews will be doing bridge deck repairs, barrier repairs, painting the pedestrian bridge, cleaning and drain improvements.

    The closures last until 6 a.m. Monday.

