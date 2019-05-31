PITTSBURGH - Several repairs are being made to the Boulevard of the Allies this weekend, which will likely create some traffic headaches for drivers.
The inbound lanes will be shutting down at 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Bluff Street.
We're showing you the detour, LIVE NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
You won't be able to get to the ramp to the Liberty Bridge or Crosstown Boulevard.
Crews will be doing bridge deck repairs, barrier repairs, painting the pedestrian bridge, cleaning and drain improvements.
The closures last until 6 a.m. Monday.
