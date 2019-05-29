PENN RUN, Pa. - AN EF0 tornado has been confirmed in Indiana County from during Tuesday's storms.
No homes were damaged, but surveyors did use tree damage and pictures to help make their determination about the tornado that moved through Penn Run.
Severe weather wreaked havoc across the area on Tuesday, including causing major flooding.
Channel 11 is following this throughout the day, including the possibility of more severe weather tonight.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF0 tornado in the Penn Run area of Indiana County from Tuesday afternoon. This is the 3rd tornado since Saturday in Indiana County and 16th since 1950. #tornado #pawx— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 29, 2019
