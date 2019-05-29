  • EF0 tornado confirmed in Indiana Co., third since Saturday

    PENN RUN, Pa. - AN EF0 tornado has been confirmed in Indiana County from during Tuesday's storms.

    No homes were damaged, but surveyors did use tree damage and pictures to help make their determination about the tornado that moved through Penn Run. 

    Severe weather wreaked havoc across the area on Tuesday, including causing major flooding. 

    Channel 11 is following this throughout the day, including the possibility of more severe weather tonight.

