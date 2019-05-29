  • Road collapses in Zelienople, state of emergency declared

    Updated:

    ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - A state of emergency continues in Zelienople Wednesday as flood waters have caused a road to collapse. 

    Chopper 11 was over Gudekunst Road, where rising waters caused the road to break apart and collapse. 

    Related Headlines

    Photos: Flooding, trees down, landslides across the area following powerful storms

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Mayor of Zelienople, Thomas Oliverio, declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night due to heavy rain and severe flooding.

    He urged people to stay indoors and avoid traveling. 

    Impacted areas included Main Street, East Beaver Street, West Beaver Street, Jefferson Street, Clay Street, Green Lane and West New Castle Street.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories